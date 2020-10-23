IPL 2020: Kagiso Rabada reveals what’s making the tournament interesting

Delhi Capitals have lost two out of their last four matches and although they are still on top of the points table, the team needs at least a couple more to guarantee themselves a top two finish. One man who will play a crucial role in DC closing out the league stage strongly is their premier fast bowler Kagiso Rabada. The South African currently sits on top of the Purple Cap list and feels that the different kinds of pitches on offer are making the job tricky.

“Conditions here are tricky. Sometimes, we are playing on fresh wickets and at times on used wickets. Sharjah at the beginning was flat. Par score went down from 210 to 180,” he said.

“In Dubai, it was about 180 and it has stayed the same. So we are getting scores of about 160 to 170. In Abu Dhabi, there have been a few games where the ball has been seaming around. All pitches are on the slower side compared to India and they are different kinds of slow. I feel the conditions in UAE has something for all kinds of bowlers.”

Speaking about countryman Anrich Nortje, who has lit up the IPL with his express pace, Rabada said that his pace is a great asset to have.

“He (Nortje) has done really well. He has got a lot of pace and is also willing to learn which is a great trait to have. Giving our best is in our nature,” he explained. “We need one more win to qualify and hopefully we can give our best when it matters most. We are taking it game by game and not walking around as if we are the most lethal pair.”

The non-usage of saliva has not really created any adverse impact and Rabada is happy that the white ball gets soft in the end, which is making it harder for the batsmen to play big hits during the death overs.

“The ball has been swinging anyway. Swing gets negated even though you apply saliva to the ball. More of a dilemma would be in Test cricket. In T20 cricket, the older the ball gets the happier you are as the ball gets softer. It doesn’t remain hard enough for the batsmen to play shots,” he said.

