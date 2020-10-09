IPL 2020: Kedar Jadhav holds unwanted IPL record after crawling to 7* off 12 balls

Kedar Jadhav was at the receiving end of jokes and memes all across social media following his innings of 7 off 12 balls in Chennai Super Kings’ 10-run defeat to Kolkata Knight Riders on Wednesday in Abu Dhabi. Jadhav, who was sent ahead of the likes of Ravindra Jadeja and Dwayne Bravo, failed to get the job done, turning the social media platform against him.

However, during his innings, Jadhav inadvertently associated himself with a stat he will not be too proud of. Jadhav has now faced the most balls (59) in IPL 2020, without hitting a six. The CSK middle-order batsman, who has played all six matches for the franchise this season, has put up scores of 22, 26, 3 and most recently 7, but not once during these four innings has Jadhav cleared the boundary.

There are some big names in the list of players who are yet to hit a six in the IPL 2020 so far. Behind Jadhav is Kings XI Punjab batsman Glenn Maxwell, who has faced 56 balls. Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Kane Williamson has gone 54 balls without hitting a six, while captain of Kolkata Knight Riders, Dinesh Karthik has failed to connect a six in the 48 deliveries he’s faced so far in the tournament.

Murali Vijay and Robin Uthappa have also endured failures with the bat. Despite managing just 32 and 33 runs in three and four innings respectively, Vijay and Uthappa have scored boundaries, but when it comes to sixes, they haven’t hit a single hit over the ropes 43 and 42 balls respectively.