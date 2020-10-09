Sections
IPL 2020: Kedar Jadhav holds unwanted IPL record after crawling to 7* off 12 balls

IPL 2020: During his innings against Kolkata Knight Riders, Chennai Super Kings batsman Kedar Jadhav associated himself with a stat he will not be too proud of.

Updated: Oct 09, 2020 08:01 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

IPL 2020: Kedar Jadhav has scored 58 runs from four matches in IPL 2020 (Twitter)

Kedar Jadhav was at the receiving end of jokes and memes all across social media following his innings of 7 off 12 balls in Chennai Super Kings’ 10-run defeat to Kolkata Knight Riders on Wednesday in Abu Dhabi. Jadhav, who was sent ahead of the likes of Ravindra Jadeja and Dwayne Bravo, failed to get the job done, turning the social media platform against him.

Also Read | ‘They know they’ll get their salary anyway,’ Virender Sehwag takes nasty dig at Chennai Super Kings, Kedar Jadhav after KKR loss

However, during his innings, Jadhav inadvertently associated himself with a stat he will not be too proud of. Jadhav has now faced the most balls (59) in IPL 2020, without hitting a six. The CSK middle-order batsman, who has played all six matches for the franchise this season, has put up scores of 22, 26, 3 and most recently 7, but not once during these four innings has Jadhav cleared the boundary.

Also Read | ‘He pulled off a Dhoni, did what MS has been doing to other teams,’ Ajay Jadeja impressed with Dinesh Karthik’s captaincy

There are some big names in the list of players who are yet to hit a six in the IPL 2020 so far. Behind Jadhav is Kings XI Punjab batsman Glenn Maxwell, who has faced 56 balls. Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Kane Williamson has gone 54 balls without hitting a six, while captain of Kolkata Knight Riders, Dinesh Karthik has failed to connect a six in the 48 deliveries he’s faced so far in the tournament.

Murali Vijay and Robin Uthappa have also endured failures with the bat. Despite managing just 32 and 33 runs in three and four innings respectively, Vijay and Uthappa have scored boundaries, but when it comes to sixes, they haven’t hit a single hit over the ropes 43 and 42 balls respectively.

