IPL 2020: Kevin Pietersen predicts the winner of 13th Indian Premier League

The IPL fever is slowly but surely gripping the entire cricketing universe. With the IPL 2020 opener being just seven days away, former cricketers and experts have started to make their way to UAE to be a part of the broadcasting team. Former England batsman Kevin Pietersen was the latest to land in Dubai to be a part of IPL 2020.

The first thing Pietersen did after landing in Dubai was to predict the winner of this year’s IPL. “Who’s winning? I hope Delhi,” wrote Pietersen on his Instagram handle.

Pietersen was recently commentating in the now-concluded T20I series between England and Australia. Now, the former English batsman has left from the shores of Southampton and he has made his way to Dubai.

“From a bubble in the UK to a bubble in Dubai...! I love that we have cricket back and as always very excited about working on the IPL,” Pietersen added

During his playing days, Pietersen had represented Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi Daredevils, and Rising Pune SuperGiants in the IPL.

The Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi Capitals are one of three sides in the IPL along with Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kings XI Punjab who are yet to win the tournament. The Capitals, however are the only side to have never even reached the finals of IPL.

They would be hoping for a change of fortunes with the induction of the likes of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ajinkya Rahane who will bolster their already strong squad in the presence of Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Prithvi Shaw and captain Iyer.

Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings will be locking horns in the opening match of the IPL 2020 on September 19. Dubai will play host to 24 games, 20 matches will be hosted by Abu Dhabi while Sharjah will hold 12 games.

The Delhi Capitals start off their campaign in the 13th edition of the IPL against Kings XI Punjab on September 20 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai.

The IPL 2020 will be played from September 19-November 10 in the UAE across three venues --Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah.

(With ANI inputs)