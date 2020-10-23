IPL 2020: ‘Kieron Pollard texted me, ‘pack your bags, you’re going home’ - Dwayne Bravo recalls CSK-MI rivalry

There is a different feel in the air whenever Mumbai Indians face Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League. The two teams have shared an intense rivalry since the start of the tournament back in 2008, and it isn’t surprising that both CSK and MI have emerged as two most successful teams in the history of the tournament. While MI have won four titles under Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni has led CSK to three IPL titles over the years.

IPL 2020, MI vs CSK Live Streaming

This year, the two teams meet in the return clash on Friday amid chances that one more defeat may rule out CSK’s chances of progressing ahead in the tournament. The Dhoni-led side has lost 7 out of 10 games so far, but one of their 3 wins of the season had been against the Mumbai Indians in the opening clash of IPL 2020. (IPL 2020 Full Coverage)

In a recent episode of Star Sports’ chat show, there was a segment titled Rivalry Week in which CSK and MI stars recalled some of the moments between the players of the two teams in the past.

Speaking on the show, CSK allrounder Dwayne Bravo, who had flown back after getting ruled out of the tournament due to an injury, recalled an incident from IPL 2013 when Kieron Pollard had texted him to pack his bags.

“Pollard sent me a WhatsApp message saying, ‘Pack your bags. You are going home.’ And I was like ok, no problem. CSK qualified and had to play Mumbai in the playoffs,” Bravo recalled.

“And who was the person going home? Pollard. That’s why I gave him the send-off,” he further said.

Meanwhile, CSK off-spinner Harbhajan Singh who did not travel to the UAE to join CSK camp citing personal reasons, further said: “The 2013 finals was a great game. It was satisfying thing to beat CSK since they had beaten MI in the previous finals. The rivalry quotient had increased from then.”

The CSK vs MI, IPL 2020 match will begin at 7 PM.