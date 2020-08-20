IPL 2020 | Kings XI Punjab, Rajasthan Royals the firsts to leave for UAE

Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals on Thursday became the first franchises to leave for IPL 2020 to be held in the UAE. The 13th edition of IPL is set begin from September 19.

While the timings could not be confirmed but it does appear from their social media posts that KXIP were the first ones to take off for Dubai. KXIP shared pictures and videos on its official handle of the players and support staff inside the Dubai-bound aircraft.

Kings XI Punjab pacer Mohammed Shami shared a picture of himself in a flight and he captioned the post as: “Apne Munde, off to Dubai.”

Rajasthan Royals shared pictures of their players getting ready to depart for the UAE wearing protective kits and they captioned the post as -- “UAE ready.”

Earlier, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) CEO Kasi Viswanathan had confirmed that the franchise will leave for the UAE on August 21.

The 13th edition of the IPL will be played for 53 days, from September 19 to November 10, across three venues -- Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and Dubai.

The final match is scheduled to be played on a weekday, i.e. Tuesday, for the first time in the history of the T20 tournament.

This time, both the afternoon and evening matches will be played half-an-hour earlier than usual.

Defending champions Mumbai Indians are set to take last year’s runner-up Chennai Super Kings in the tournament opener. BCCI, however, are yet to announce the full schedule of then tournament.

(With ANI inputs)