IPL 2020: KKR players enjoy quality time during first team get together in UAE - WATCH

Kolkata Knight Riders players shared some quality time with each other after their quarantine period got over. The franchise posted the video on Twitter. In the video the likes of Kuldeep Yadav, Nitish Rana and Shubman Gill can be seen spending time with each other.

Abhishek Nayar, who is part of the coaching staff, was also seen interacting with the players int he video.

“What happens when you meet your team mates after 7 days of isolation? Fun. Food. Conversations! Find out more from our very own Knights in this video! “ KKR wrote on Twitter along with the video.

Kuldeep Yadav, who was featured in the video can be heard saying that it was great to meet the teammates after a long time.

Rinku Singh said that he was getting bored during the quarantine period and was looking forward to bonding with the teammates.

Left handed top order batsman Nitish Rana, who has been a key batsman for KKR, said that he was meeting so many people together after a gap of eight to nine months. He further said that all the players were looking forward to the day when they could all hang out with each other as a team.

Nayar, the assistant coach of the team, said that Covid-19 has been tough for everyone and has taken a toll on the mental side of things. He said that with the team spending time together there was a sense of relief in everyone and felt that things could still be normal in this new normal.

KKR, led by Dinesh Karthik, failed to make it to the knock out stage last season. They continue to be a competitive side with great depth in their squad and will be looking to win the tournament for a third time. They last won the IPL trophy in 2014.