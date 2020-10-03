IPL 2020, KKR Predicted XI against DC: Kolkata Knight Riders might drop Narine and hand debut to dashing opener

Kolkata Knight Riders got their IPL 2020 campaign back on track with successive victories. The Dinesh Karthik-led side lost their first match to the defending champions Mumbai Indians but came back strongly to win against Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals. On both the occasions, their youngsters led the way with bat and ball.

KKR will now take on another side who have got off to a decent start in this year’s IPL. On Saturday, KKR will face Delhi Capitals in the second match of the doubleheader in Sharjah. (IPL 2020 Full Coverage)

Here is KKR’s Predicted XI for DC match:

Shubman Gill: Shubman Gill was the top scorer for KKR in their last two matches and looks like their best batsman at the moment. The way he stayed unbeaten to finish the match against SRH is sure to give confidence to the KKR management.

Tom Banton: The England wicket-keeper batsman is one of the rising stars of the shortest format. He has shown his class in the last edition of BBL and has also performed well in the opportunities he has got for England. It might be a good idea to hand him IPL debut in place of Sunil Narine who hasn’t been able to provide good starts at the top.

Dinesh Karthik: The KKR captain is yet to find his touch in this IPL. With a duck and 1 in the last two matches, Karthik will be looking to turn things around against the Delhi Capitals.

Nitish Rana: The left-hander hasn’t quite got the big scores but has looked in pretty good touch in all of KKR’s matches in IPL 2020 so far. One gets the feeling it is only a matter of time before he gets a big one.

Eoin Morgan: After a stuttery start in the first game, Morgan showed exactly why is one of the best finishers going around in white-ball cricket. The England captain remained unbeaten in KKR’s last two matches playing important knocks and also ensuring stability in the middle-order.

Andre Russell: He threatened to take the game away against Rajasthan Royals. He had just started to launch those big hits when he sliced a wide one of Ankit Rajpoot to get holed out. Russell will be looking to make it count against DC on a small Sharjah ground.

Pat Cummins: If there was any doubt around the big prize KKR paid for Cummins, then the Australian seamer erased it all with his superb spells with the new ball against SRH and RR. Cummins is also a handy batsman at No.7 as he showed by hitting Jasprit Bumrah for four sixes in the first match against MI.

Kamlesh Nagarkoti: What a fine young talent this man is. He is fast bowler, who has a quick bouncer and a deceptive slower one. He is a gun fielder and can rotate the strike when required with the bat as well.

Kuldeep Yadav: KKR have gone in with 7 bowling options in their last two matches but Narine’s off-form might just tempt them to play Banton which means Kuldeep Yadav will be back as the leader spinner of the side.

Shivam Mavi: Mavi got the all-important wickets of Jos Buttler and Sanju Samson the other night and will be eager to have a crack against the likes of Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw and Shreyas Iyer on Saturday.

Varun Chakravarthy: What an inspiring selection it was for KKR in the SRH match. They decided to drop an extra batsman and play Chakravarthy. The off-spinner has repaid the faith with figures of 2/25 and 1/25 in the last two matches.