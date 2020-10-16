IPL 2020, KKR predicted XI against MI: A change in bowling department may bring KKR back to winnings ways

IPL 2020: Here is Kolkata Knight Riders Predicted XI in their Indian Premier League in Abu Dhabi against Mumbai Indians (PTI)

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are set to face Mumbai Indians (MI) for the second time in the 32nd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. The face-off will take place in Abu Dhabi, the venue where both teams locked horns on September 23. KKR lost that game and this time they seek revenge. Dinesh Karthik-led side is already wounded as they come into the contest after losing their last game to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 82 runs. The KKR management may go for a bowling change ahead of facing Mumbai Indians.

Here is KKR Predicted XI against MI:

Shubman Gill: The youngster has been excellent in his approach so far in the tournament. Gill was the leading scorer for KKR against RCB and would look to continue his promising form tonight.

Tom Banton: The English opener didn’t click in his IPL debut but has immense potential in backing Gill at the opening slot. He surely deserves another chance.

Nitish Rana: The dashing batsman is known for his strokeplay. However, he has been a bit below-par this season. He needs to click once again while facing the MI attack.

Eoin Morgan: The England captain certainly is the backbone of KKR middle-order. He has been struggling to find a fixed batting spot but hasn’t compromised on the performance front.

Andre Russell: The Caribbean giant has delivered with the ball but yet to go big with the bat. He picked up a knee injury against KXIP but returned fit against RCB. Dre-Russ apocalypse is still awaited.

Dinesh Karthik: The KKR skipper is one of the best finishers of IPL. Karthik just needs to strike at the right time so that KKR could soar high.

Rahul Tripathi: He has done exceptionally well as an opener but needs to work a bit on his finishing skills. If he gets to bat at this position against MI, all he would require to bat with a calmer brain.

Pat Cummins: The Aussie all-rounder was humiliated by AB de Villiers in Sharjah but that doesn’t lessen his qualities as a pacer. He is expected to bounce back strong tonight.

Prasidh Krishna: He has been among wickets right from his first game. He is one of the frontline pacers KKR can rely upon for a longer run.

Shivam Mavi: Benched for the last couple of games, he can be brought in place of Kamlesh Nagarkoti. He could complete KKR’s pace battery in knocking MI off

Varun Chakravarthy: The trump card of Dinesh Karthik’s eleven, Varun is unpredictable at times. His tight spells in middle-overs can restrict any opponent from scoring quick runs.