IPL 2020: KKR’s Rahul Tripathi reprimanded for breaching Code of Conduct against Sunrisers Hyderabad match

Abu Dhabi: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batsman Rahul Tripathi plays a shot during their Indian Premier League (IPL) T20 cricket match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020. (PTI)

Kolkata Knight Riders batsman Rahul Tripathi was reprimanded for breaching the Indian Premier League’s (IPL) Code of Conduct during KKR’s match against Sunrisers Hyderabad at Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

“Tripathi admitted to the Level 1 offence 2.3 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee’s decision is final and binding,” IPL said in a statement.

Opening the batting for KKR, Tripathi scored 23 off 16 balls and stitched 48-run stand with Shubman Gill before getting cleaned up T Natarajan.

Tripathi has already made two notable contributions for KKR in this IPL - one came while opening the batting and another one batting at No.7.

Lockie Ferguson proved to be the “Knight in Shining Armour” with his storehouse of variation as he dismissed David Warner and Abdul Samad in the Super Over, leaving KKR with only a three run-target to chase.

This was after David Warner’s unbeaten 47 and 18 runs off the final Andre Russell over saw Sunrisers level the scores at 163 with KKR in the stipulated 20 overs.

Ferguson was magnificent during the regulation 20 overs also as his 3/15 in 4 overs had SRH in all sorts of trouble. He bowled a first spell in which he dismissed Kane Williamson with a short ball, got rid of Priyam Garg with a slower one and saw the back of Manish Pandey with a yorker .

His five wickets in the game got KKR the much-needed two points to take their tally to 10 while Sunrisers stay put on 6 points and are in serious danger of missing the play-offs.

Earlier, Ex-captain Dinesh Karthik’s carefree approach was well complemented by skipper Eoin Morgan’s grace as Kolkata Knight Riders managed a par 163 for five after being put into bat.

Karthik (29 not out) and Morgan (34 off 23 balls) joined forces at 105 for four and added 58 runs in the last five overs after 150 was looking a tall-order at one stage.

Morgan’s innings had three fours and a flicked six over mid-wicket off Basil Thampi while Karthik hit a couple of sixes and equal number of boundaries.

(With PTI inputs)