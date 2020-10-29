Sections
IPL 2020 - KKR Vs CSK, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 10 overs

IPL 2020 - KKR Vs CSK, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 10 overs

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) won the toss and decided to bowl first in the 49th match of the Indian Premier League, which is being played at Dubai. This is the 13th edition of the IPL.

Updated: Oct 29, 2020, 20:24 IST

At the end of 10 overs of the 49th match of IPL 2020, KKR's total is 70/2. In the last 5 overs, Kolkata Knight Riders managed to score 37 runs for the loss of 2 wickets.

15 runs came off the 6th over of the innings bowled by Mitchell Santner which was an expensive one. KKR batsmen hit a six and 2 fours.

The 7th over of the innings was bowled by Ravindra Jadeja who kept things tight, conceding just 4 runs.

The 8th over was bowled by Karn Sharma. 8 runs came off the over along with a wicket.



The 9th over was bowled by Mitchell Santner which was a decent one as 3 runs came off it along with a wicket.

The 10th over of the innings was bowled by Lungi Ngidi. KKR's batsmen hit a four to ensure 7 runs came off the over.

The run rate at the end of 10th over is 7.0. The projected score at this rate at the end of the innings is 140 runs.

