IPL 2020 - KKR Vs CSK, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 10 overs

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) won the toss and decided to bat first in the 21st match of the Indian Premier League, which is being played at Abu Dhabi. This is the 13th edition of the IPL.

Updated: Oct 07, 2020 20:28 IST

At the end of 10 overs of the 21st match of IPL 2020, KKR's total is 93/2. In the last 5 overs, Kolkata Knight Riders managed to score 52 runs for the loss of 1 wicket.

11 runs came off the 6th over of the innings bowled by Deepak Chahar which was an expensive one. KKR batsmen hit a six.

Karn Sharma bowled an expensive 7th over of the innings where the KKR batsmen hit a six scoring 12 runs from the over.

The 8th over of the innings was bowled by Dwayne Bravo who kept things tight, conceding just 6 runs.



Karn Sharma bowled the 9th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 4 runs from the over along with a wicket.

The 10th over of the innings was bowled by Dwayne Bravo and it was an expensive one. KKR's batsmen hit a six and 2 fours to ensure 19 runs came off the over.

The run rate at the end of 10th over is 9.3. The projected score at this rate at the end of the innings is 186 runs.

