Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020 - KKR Vs CSK, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 15 overs

IPL 2020 - KKR Vs CSK, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 15 overs

The big clash between CSK and KKR of IPL 2020 is being played at Dubai. The toss went in favour of Chennai Super Kings (CSK), who decided to bowl first. Here are the updates from the match.

Updated: Oct 29, 2020, 20:44 IST

By HT Analytics, HT Analytics

(HTPhoto)

At the end of 15 overs of the 49th match of IPL 2020, KKR's total is 106/3. In the last 5 overs, Kolkata Knight Riders managed to score 36 runs for the loss of 1 wicket.

12 runs came off the 11th over of the innings bowled by Mitchell Santner which was an expensive one. KKR batsmen hit 2 fours.

Karn Sharma bowled the 12th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 4 runs from the over.

7 runs and a wicket came off the 13th over of the innings bowled by Ravindra Jadeja.



Karn Sharma bowled the 14th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 4 runs from the over.

The 15th over of the innings was bowled by Ravindra Jadeja and it was an expensive one. KKR's batsmen hit a four to ensure 9 runs came off the over.

The run rate at the end of 15th over is 7.1. The projected score at this rate at the end of the innings is 142 runs.

Follow live score and updates from IPL

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

3 BJP politicians killed in terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district
Oct 29, 2020 22:01 IST
‘Ghus ke maara’: Pak minister admits country’s role in Pulwama attack
Oct 29, 2020 21:05 IST
Attacker that killed 3 people in France’s Nice a 21-year-old Tunisian migrant: Report
Oct 29, 2020 21:50 IST
CSK vs KKR Live: Varun Chakravarthy draws first blood, Watson departs
Oct 29, 2020 21:56 IST

latest news

1 dead, 3 injured in car-truck collision in Shimla
Oct 29, 2020 21:59 IST
3 BJP politicians killed in terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district
Oct 29, 2020 21:59 IST
Zirakpur road rage case: Main accused who shot dead Himachal man held
Oct 29, 2020 21:57 IST
551 fresh Covid cases reported in J&K
Oct 29, 2020 21:54 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.