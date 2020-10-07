Sections
IPL 2020 - KKR Vs CSK, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 5 overs

The 21st match of the Indian Premier League is underway at Abu Dhabi. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) won the toss and decided to bat first. This is the 13th edition of the IPL, which is being played in the UAE due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Updated: Oct 07, 2020 20:00 IST

By HT Analytics, HT Analytics

(HTPhoto)

The 21st match of IPL 2020 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings is currently on at ABU DHABI. Kolkata Knight Riders won the toss and decided to bat. Rahul Tripathi and Shubman Gill opened the batting for Kolkata Knight Riders. Kolkata Knight Riders have scored 41 runs for the loss of 1 wicket at the end of the first five overs.

Deepak Chahar bowled the 1st over of the innings where the KKR batsmen hit a four scoring 7 runs from the over.

Sam Curran bowled the 2nd over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 3 runs from the over.

Deepak Chahar bowled an expensive 3rd over of the innings where the KKR batsmen hit 3 fours scoring 15 runs from the over.



11 runs came off the 4th over of the innings bowled by Sam Curran which was an expensive one. KKR batsmen hit 2 fours.

Shardul Thakur bowled the 5th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 5 runs from the over along with a wicket.

The run rate at the end of 5th over is 8.2. The projected score at this rate at the end of the innings is 164 runs.

