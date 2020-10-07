IPL 2020 - KKR Vs CSK, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score between 16 Over to Over 20

The first innings of the 21st match of IPL 2020 has come to an end, KKR was bowled out for total of 167 runs in 20th overs. Rahul Tripathi was the highest scorer with 81 runs. The highest partnership of the innings was between Rahul Tripathi and Shubman Gill who contributed 37 runs to the innings.

Shardul Thakur bowled the 16th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 5 runs from the over along with a wicket.

Dwayne Bravo bowled the 17th over of the innings where the KKR batsmen scored 7 runs from the over along with a wicket.

Shardul Thakur bowled an expensive 18th over of the innings where the KKR batsmen hit a six and a four scoring 14 runs from the over.

8 runs and a wicket came off the 19th over of the innings bowled by Sam Curran.

Dwayne Bravo bowled the 20th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 5 runs from the over along with 3 wickets.

Chennai Super Kings will have to chase down the target of 168 at 0.0 runs per over.

