IPL 2020 - KKR Vs CSK, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 10 overs

IPL 2020 - KKR Vs CSK, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 10 overs

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) won the toss and decided to bowl first in the 49th match of the Indian Premier League, which is being played at Dubai. This is the 13th edition of the IPL.

Updated: Oct 29, 2020, 22:13 IST

Chasing a target of 173 runs in today's IPL match, Chennai Super Kings's score at the end of 10 overs was 74 runs for the loss of 1 wickets.

Nitish Rana bowled an expensive 10th over of the innings where 16 runs came from the over.

The 6th over of the innings was bowled by Varun Chakravarthy who kept things tight, conceding just 7 runs.

5 runs came off the 7th over of the innings bowled by Sunil Narine where he kept things tight.



Varun Chakravarthy bowled the 8th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 3 runs from the over along with a wicket.

Sunil Narine bowled the 9th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 6 runs from the over.

The current run rate at the end of 10 over is 7.4. At the same stage, KKR were 70/2. Chennai Super Kings need 99 of the next 10 overs at the required rate of 9.9.

