Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020 - KKR Vs CSK, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 15 overs

IPL 2020 - KKR Vs CSK, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 15 overs

The big clash between CSK and KKR of IPL 2020 is being played at Dubai. The toss went in favour of Chennai Super Kings (CSK), who decided to bowl first. Here are the updates from the match.

Updated: Oct 29, 2020, 22:44 IST

By HT Analytics, HT Analytics

(HTPhoto)

Chasing a target of 173 runs in today's IPL match, Chennai Super Kings's score at the end of 15 overs was 121 runs for the loss of 3 wickets.

Lockie Ferguson bowled an expensive 11th over of the innings where 14 runs came from the over.

The 12th over of the innings was bowled by Kamlesh Nagarkoti and it was an expensive one as12 runs came off the over.

The 13th over of the innings was bowled by Varun Chakravarthy who had a decent over as 9 runs came off it.



The 14th over was bowled by Pat Cummins which was an expensive one as 11 runs came off it along with a wicket.

Varun Chakravarthy bowled the 15th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 1 run from the over along with a wicket.

The current run rate at the end of 15 over is 8.1. At the same stage, KKR were 106/3. Chennai Super Kings need 52 of the next 5 overs at the required rate of 10.4.

Follow live score and updates from IPL

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Attacker that killed 3 people in France’s Nice a 21-year-old Tunisian migrant: Report
Oct 29, 2020 21:50 IST
India conveys serious concerns to Saudi Arabia over its G-20 banknote
Oct 29, 2020 21:40 IST
3 BJP politicians killed in terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district
Oct 29, 2020 22:57 IST
CSK vs KKR Highlights: Chennai Super Kings beat KKR by 6 wickets
Oct 29, 2020 23:48 IST

latest news

Building collapses in Kopar near Mumbai, residents escape unhurt
Oct 29, 2020 23:45 IST
Mumbai university declares TYBcom semester exams results
Oct 29, 2020 23:45 IST
Kopar building collapse: Alert 25-year-old helped save 75
Oct 29, 2020 23:43 IST
IPL 2020, CSK vs KKR: Ravindra Jadeja sixes hand CSK win
Oct 29, 2020 23:43 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.