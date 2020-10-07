IPL 2020 - KKR Vs CSK, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 15 overs

Chasing a target of 168 runs in today's IPL match, Chennai Super Kings's score at the end of 15 overs was 110 runs for the loss of 3 wickets.

4 runs came off the 11th over of the innings bowled by Pat Cummins where he kept things tight.

Sunil Narine bowled the 12th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 5 runs from the over.

The 13th over was bowled by Kamlesh Nagarkoti which was a decent one as 2 runs came off it along with a wicket.

Sunil Narine bowled the 14th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 3 runs from the over along with a wicket.

6 runs came off the 15th over of the innings bowled by Varun Chakravarthy where he kept things tight.

The current run rate at the end of 15 over is 7.3. At the same stage, KKR were 128/4. Chennai Super Kings need 58 of the next 5 overs at the required rate of 11.6.

