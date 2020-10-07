IPL 2020 - KKR Vs CSK, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 5 overs

Chasing a target of 168 runs in today's IPL match, Chennai Super Kings's score at the end of 5 overs was 41 runs for the loss of one wicket. Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis started the chase for Chennai Super Kings, with Shane Watson still at the crease.

Pat Cummins bowled the 1st over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 6 runs from the over.

Shivam Mavi bowled an expensive 2nd over of the innings where the Chennai Super Kings batsmen hit 2 fours scoring 12 runs from the over.

Pat Cummins bowled the 3rd over of the innings where the Chennai Super Kings batsmen hit a four scoring 7 runs from the over.

7 runs and a wicket came off the 4th over of the innings bowled by Shivam Mavi.

The 5th over of the innings was bowled by Pat Cummins. Chennai Super Kings's batsmen hit a four to ensure 9 runs came off the over.

The current run rate at the end of 5 over is 8.2. At the same stage, KKR were 41/1. Chennai Super Kings need 127 of the next 15 overs at the required rate of 8.5.

