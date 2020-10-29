Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020 - KKR Vs CSK, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 5 overs

IPL 2020 - KKR Vs CSK, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 5 overs

The 49th match of the Indian Premier League is underway at Dubai. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) won the toss and decided to bowl first. This is the 13th edition of the IPL, which is being played in the UAE due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Updated: Oct 29, 2020, 21:50 IST

By HT Analytics, HT Analytics

(HTPhoto)

Chasing a target of 173 runs in today's IPL match, Chennai Super Kings's score at the end of 5 overs was 37 runs without the loss of any wicket. Shane Watson and Ruturaj Gaikwad started the chase for Chennai Super Kings and are still on the crease.

2 runs came off the 1st over of the innings bowled by Pat Cummins where he kept things tight.

7 runs came off the 2nd over of the innings bowled by Kamlesh Nagarkoti where he kept things tight.

Pat Cummins bowled an expensive 3rd over of the innings where 14 runs came from the over.



Sunil Narine bowled the 4th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 5 runs from the over.

Lockie Ferguson bowled the 5th over of the innings where the Chennai Super Kings batsmen scored 9 runs from the over.

The current run rate at the end of 5 over is 7.4. At the same stage, KKR were 33/0. Chennai Super Kings need 136 of the next 15 overs at the required rate of 9.1.

Follow live score and updates from IPL

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

3 BJP politicians killed in terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district
Oct 29, 2020 22:07 IST
‘Ghus ke maara’: Pak minister admits country’s role in Pulwama attack
Oct 29, 2020 21:05 IST
Attacker that killed 3 people in France’s Nice a 21-year-old Tunisian migrant: Report
Oct 29, 2020 21:50 IST
CSK vs KKR Live: Rayudu, Gaikwad in action after Shane Watson’s dismissal
Oct 29, 2020 22:12 IST

latest news

London gallery allows people to enjoy pop art show through robots. See pics
Oct 29, 2020 22:15 IST
Nitish’s twin challenge: Retaining power and top-slot within NDA; Traditional vote bank holds key
Oct 29, 2020 22:16 IST
IPL 2020 - KKR Vs CSK, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 10 overs
Oct 29, 2020 22:13 IST
HP govt sets March 2021 as new deadline for Parwanoo-Shimla highway project
Oct 29, 2020 22:12 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.