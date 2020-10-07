KKR vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2020 Match Today: MS Dhoni-led CSK look to continue winning run against KKR

IPL 2020 Live Score, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK): MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings will take the field against Kolkata Knight Riders in the 21st match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in Abu Dhabi. CSK are coming into the contest after registering a historic 10-wicket win against Kings XI Punjab. This victory after three straight losses has certainly raised the bar of the tournament. At the other side of the ring stand Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) who are dealing with an unsettled line-up which happens to be a reason behind their previous loss to Delhi Capitals (DC). It would be better for Dinesh Karthik to sort out the things ahead of the face-off and aim to achieve their first win over CSK since 2018.

