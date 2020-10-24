Sections
IPL 2020 - KKR Vs DC, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 15 overs

IPL 2020 - KKR Vs DC, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 15 overs

The big clash between DC and KKR of IPL 2020 is being played at Abu Dhabi. The toss went in favour of Delhi Capitals (DC), who decided to bowl first. Here are the updates from the match.

Updated: Oct 24, 2020, 16:50 IST

By HT Analytics, HT Analytics

(HTPhoto)

At the end of 15 overs of the 42nd match of IPL 2020, KKR's total is 142/3. In the last 5 overs, Kolkata Knight Riders managed to score 67 runs without losing any wicket.

11 runs came off the 11th over of the innings bowled by Marcus Stoinis which was an expensive one. KKR batsmen hit 2 fours.

Ravichandran Ashwin bowled an expensive 12th over of the innings where the KKR batsmen hit a six and 2 fours scoring 17 runs from the over.

Anrich Nortje bowled the 13th over of the innings where the KKR batsmen hit a four scoring 8 runs from the over.



The 14th over of the innings was bowled by Marcus Stoinis and it was an expensive one. KKR's batsmen hit a six and 2 fours to ensure 16 runs came off the over.

15 runs came off the 15th over of the innings bowled by Ravichandran Ashwin which was an expensive one. KKR batsmen hit a six and 1 four.

The run rate at the end of 15th over is 9.5. The projected score at this rate at the end of the innings is 190 runs.

