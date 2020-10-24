Sections
IPL 2020 - KKR Vs DC, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score between 16 Over to Over 20

The big clash between DC and KKR of IPL 2020 is being played at Abu Dhabi. The toss went in favour of Delhi Capitals (DC), who decided to bowl first. Here are the updates from the match.

Updated: Oct 24, 2020, 17:17 IST

At the end of the first innings of the 42nd match of IPL 2020, Kolkata Knight Riders has managed to get to a total of 194 runs for the loss of 6 wickets. In the last five overs, Kolkata Knight Riders managed to score 52 runs for the loss of 3 wickets. Nitish Rana was the highest scorer with 81 runs. The highest partnership of the innings was between Sunil Narine and Nitish Rana who contributed 115 runs to the innings.

Tushar Deshpande bowled an expensive 16th over of the innings where the KKR batsmen hit a four scoring 9 runs from the over.

The 17th over was bowled by Kagiso Rabada which was an expensive one as 10 runs came off it along with a wicket.

The 18th over of the innings was bowled by Anrich Nortje and it was an expensive one. KKR's batsmen hit 2 fours to ensure 9 runs came off the over.



Kagiso Rabada bowled an expensive 19th over of the innings where the KKR batsmen hit a six and a four scoring 14 runs from the over.

The 20th over was bowled by Marcus Stoinis which was an expensive one as 10 runs came off it along with 2 wickets.

Delhi Capitals will have to chase down the target of 195 at 9.8 runs per over.

