IPL 2020 - KKR Vs DC, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 10 overs

Delhi Capitals (DC) won the toss and decided to bowl first in the 42nd match of the Indian Premier League, which is being played at Abu Dhabi. This is the 13th edition of the IPL.

Updated: Oct 24, 2020, 18:22 IST

Chasing a target of 195 runs in today's IPL match, Delhi Capitals's score at the end of 10 overs was 64 runs for the loss of 2 wickets.

Sunil Narine bowled the 10th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 6 runs from the over.

3 runs came off the 6th over of the innings bowled by Kamlesh Nagarkoti where he kept things tight.

8 runs came off the 7th over of the innings bowled by Lockie Ferguson where he kept things tight.



The 8th over of the innings was bowled by Sunil Narine who kept things tight, conceding just 7 runs.

7 runs came off the 9th over of the innings bowled by Lockie Ferguson where he kept things tight.

The current run rate at the end of 10 over is 6.4. At the same stage, KKR were 75/3. Delhi Capitals need 131 of the next 10 overs at the required rate of 13.1.

