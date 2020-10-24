Sections
IPL 2020 - KKR Vs DC, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 15 overs

The big clash between DC and KKR of IPL 2020 is being played at Abu Dhabi. The toss went in favour of Delhi Capitals (DC), who decided to bowl first. Here are the updates from the match.

Updated: Oct 24, 2020, 18:48 IST

Chasing a target of 195 runs in today's IPL match, Delhi Capitals's score at the end of 15 overs was 110 runs for the loss of 5 wickets.

Lockie Ferguson bowled the 11th over of the innings where the Delhi Capitals batsmen scored 12 runs from the over.

5 runs came off the 12th over of the innings bowled by Varun Chakravarthy where he kept things tight.

13 runs came off the 13th over of the innings bowled by Sunil Narine.



Varun Chakravarthy bowled the 14th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 5 runs from the over along with 2 wickets.

11 runs came off the 15th over of the innings bowled by Sunil Narine where he kept things tight.

The current run rate at the end of 15 over is 7.3. At the same stage, KKR were 142/3. Delhi Capitals need 85 of the next 5 overs at the required rate of 17.0.

