IPL 2020 - KKR Vs DC, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 5 overs

Chasing a target of 195 runs in today's IPL match, Delhi Capitals's score at the end of 5 overs was 32 runs for the loss of 2 wickets.

Pat Cummins bowled the 1st over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 4 runs from the over.

The 2nd over of the innings was bowled by Prasidh Krishna who kept things tight, conceding just 8 runs.

The 3rd over was bowled by Pat Cummins which was a decent one as 1 run came off it along with a wicket.

Kamlesh Nagarkoti bowled the 4th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 8 runs from the over.

11 runs came off the 5th over of the innings bowled by Prasidh Krishna.

The current run rate at the end of 5 over is 6.4. At the same stage, KKR were 29/1. Delhi Capitals need 163 of the next 15 overs at the required rate of 10.9.

