IPL 2020 - KKR Vs DC, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score between 16 Over to Over 20

The big clash between DC and KKR of IPL 2020 is being played at Abu Dhabi. The toss went in favour of Delhi Capitals (DC), who decided to bowl first. Here are the updates from the match.

Updated: Oct 24, 2020, 19:13 IST

By HT Analytics, HT Analytics

(HTPhoto)

Kolkata Knight Riders have won the 42nd match of IPL 2020 by 59 runs, Delhi Capitals were restricted for a total of 135 runs for 9 wickets in their quota of 20 overs. Shreyas Iyer was the highest scorer with 47 runs. The highest partnership of the innings was between Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant who contributed 63 runs to the innings.

The 16th over of the innings was bowled by Varun Chakravarthy who kept things tight, conceding just 2 runs.

7 runs came off the 17th over of the innings bowled by Pat Cummins where he kept things tight.

8 runs came off the 18th over of the innings bowled by Varun Chakravarthy where he kept things tight.



The 19th over was bowled by Pat Cummins which was a decent one as 5 runs came off it along with a wicket.

Lockie Ferguson bowled the 20th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 3 runs from the over along with a wicket.

That brings us to the end of the match. KKR will now face KXIP at Sharjah whereas Delhi Capitals will meet SRH in their respective next matches.

