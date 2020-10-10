IPL 2020 - KKR Vs KXIP, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 10 overs

At the end of 10 overs of the 24th match of IPL 2020, KKR's total is 60/2. In the last 5 overs, Kolkata Knight Riders managed to score 41 runs without losing any wicket.

The 6th over of the innings was bowled by Mohammed Shami who kept things tight, conceding just 6 runs.

The 7th over of the innings was bowled by Mujeeb Ur Rahman and it was an expensive one. KKR's batsmen hit a four to ensure 13 runs came off the over.

The 8th over of the innings was bowled by Chris Jordan who had a decent over as 7 runs came off it.

4 runs came off the 9th over of the innings bowled by Ravi Bishnoi where he kept things tight.

Mujeeb Ur Rahman bowled an expensive 10th over of the innings where the KKR batsmen hit a six scoring 11 runs from the over.

The run rate at the end of 10th over is 6.0. The projected score at this rate at the end of the innings is 120 runs.

Follow live score and updates from IPL