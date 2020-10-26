IPL 2020 - KKR Vs KXIP, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 15 overs

At the end of 15 overs of the 46th match of IPL 2020, KKR's total is 114/6. In the last 5 overs, Kolkata Knight Riders managed to score 22 runs for the loss of 2 wickets.

Chris Jordan bowled an expensive 11th over of the innings where 9 runs came from the over along with a wicket.

The 12th over of the innings was bowled by Ravi Bishnoi who kept things tight, conceding just 4 runs.

Murugan Ashwin bowled the 13th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 2 runs from the over.

6 runs came off the 14th over of the innings bowled by Ravi Bishnoi where he kept things tight.

Murugan Ashwin bowled the 15th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 1 run from the over along with a wicket.

The run rate at the end of 15th over is 7.6. The projected score at this rate at the end of the innings is 152 runs.

Follow live score and updates from IPL