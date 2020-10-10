IPL 2020 - KKR Vs KXIP, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 15 overs

At the end of 15 overs of the 24th match of IPL 2020, KKR's total is 101/3. In the last 5 overs, Kolkata Knight Riders managed to score 41 runs for the loss of 1 wicket.

The 11th over was bowled by Ravi Bishnoi which was a decent one as 4 runs came off it along with a wicket.

Mujeeb Ur Rahman bowled the 12th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 4 runs from the over.

7 runs came off the 13th over of the innings bowled by Ravi Bishnoi.

Mujeeb Ur Rahman bowled an expensive 14th over of the innings where the KKR batsmen hit a six and a four scoring 16 runs from the over.

10 runs came off the 15th over of the innings bowled by Ravi Bishnoi which was an expensive one. KKR batsmen hit a four.

The run rate at the end of 15th over is 6.7. The projected score at this rate at the end of the innings is 134 runs.

