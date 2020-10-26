Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cricket / IPL 2020 - KKR Vs KXIP, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 5 overs

IPL 2020 - KKR Vs KXIP, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 5 overs

The 46th match of the Indian Premier League is underway at Sharjah. Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) won the toss and decided to bowl first. This is the 13th edition of the IPL, which is being played in the UAE due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Updated: Oct 26, 2020, 20:01 IST

By HT Analytics, HT Analytics

(HTPhoto)

The 46th match of IPL 2020 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Kings XI Punjab is currently on at SHARJAH. Kings XI Punjab won the toss and decided to bowl. Shubman Gill and Nitish Rana opened the batting for Kolkata Knight Riders. Kolkata Knight Riders have scored 33 runs for the loss of 3 wickets at the end of the first five overs.

Glenn Maxwell bowled an expensive 1st over of the innings where 9 runs came from the over along with a wicket.

Mohammed Shami bowled the 2nd over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 1 run from the over along with 2 wickets.

8 runs came off the 3rd over of the innings bowled by Arshdeep Singh. KKR batsmen hit a four.



5 runs came off the 4th over of the innings bowled by Mohammed Shami where he kept things tight.

The 5th over of the innings was bowled by Arshdeep Singh and it was an expensive one. KKR's batsmen hit 2 fours to ensure 10 runs came off the over.

The run rate at the end of 5th over is 6.6. The projected score at this rate at the end of the innings is 132 runs.

Follow live score and updates from IPL

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

In Imran Khan’s anti-Islamophobia letter to Facebook, a dig at India
Oct 26, 2020 19:33 IST
China’s hand seen in Myanmar’s insurgent group targeting India-backed Kaladan project
Oct 26, 2020 20:06 IST
KKR vs KXIP, IPL 2020 Live: Morgan, Shubman Gill get KKR back on track
Oct 26, 2020 20:20 IST
Key accused in Kerala gold smuggling case brought back from Dubai, arrested: NIA
Oct 26, 2020 19:37 IST

latest news

This video of a Poitou donkey herd may brighten up your day. Watch
Oct 26, 2020 20:19 IST
Jaan Kumar Sanu’s mother upset at Rahul after ‘nepotism’ remark
Oct 26, 2020 20:07 IST
China’s hand seen in Myanmar’s insurgent group targeting India-backed Kaladan project
Oct 26, 2020 20:06 IST
IPL 2020 - KKR Vs KXIP, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 5 overs
Oct 26, 2020 20:01 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.