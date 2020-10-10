IPL 2020 - KKR Vs KXIP, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 5 overs

The 24th match of IPL 2020 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Kings XI Punjab is currently on at ABU DHABI. Kolkata Knight Riders won the toss and decided to bat. Rahul Tripathi and Shubman Gill opened the batting for Kolkata Knight Riders. Kolkata Knight Riders have scored 19 runs for the loss of 2 wickets at the end of the first five overs.

Mohammed Shami bowled the 1st over of the innings where the KKR batsmen hit a four scoring 7 runs from the over.

Arshdeep Singh bowled the 2nd over of the game and was successful in pulling off a maiden.

The 3rd over was bowled by Mohammed Shami which was a decent one as 6 runs came off it along with a wicket.

Arshdeep Singh bowled the 4th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 2 runs from the over along with a wicket.

The 5th over of the innings was bowled by Chris Jordan who kept things tight, conceding just 4 runs.

The run rate at the end of 5th over is 3.8. The projected score at this rate at the end of the innings is 76 runs.

Follow live score and updates from IPL