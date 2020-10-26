Sections
IPL 2020 - KKR Vs KXIP, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 10 overs

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) won the toss and decided to bowl first in the 46th match of the Indian Premier League, which is being played at Sharjah. This is the 13th edition of the IPL.

Updated: Oct 26, 2020, 22:16 IST

Chasing a target of 150 runs in today's IPL match, Kings XI Punjab's score at the end of 10 overs was 67 runs for the loss of 1 wickets.

Varun Chakravarthy bowled an expensive 10th over of the innings where 17 runs came from the over.

2 runs came off the 6th over of the innings bowled by Varun Chakravarthy where he kept things tight.

5 runs came off the 7th over of the innings bowled by Sunil Narine where he kept things tight.



6 runs and a wicket came off the 8th over of the innings bowled by Varun Chakravarthy where he kept things tight.

The 9th over of the innings was bowled by Sunil Narine who kept things tight, conceding just 3 runs.

The current run rate at the end of 10 over is 6.7. At the same stage, KKR were 92/4. Kings XI Punjab need 83 of the next 10 overs at the required rate of 8.3.

