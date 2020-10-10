IPL 2020 - KKR Vs KXIP, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 10 overs

Chasing a target of 165 runs in today's IPL match, Kings XI Punjab's score at the end of 10 overs was 76 runs for the loss of 0 wickets.

11 runs came off the 6th over of the innings bowled by Kamlesh Nagarkoti which was an expensive one. Kings XI Punjab batsmen hit a four.

The 7th over of the innings was bowled by Varun Chakravarthy who had a decent over as 7 runs came off it.

The 8th over of the innings was bowled by Sunil Narine. Kings XI Punjab's batsmen hit a four to ensure 8 runs came off the over.

Varun Chakravarthy bowled the 9th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 5 runs from the over.

Sunil Narine bowled the 10th over of the innings where the Kings XI Punjab batsmen scored 9 runs from the over.

The current run rate at the end of 10 over is 7.6. At the same stage, KKR were 60/2. Kings XI Punjab need 89 of the next 10 overs at the required rate of 8.9.

