IPL 2020 - KKR Vs KXIP, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 10 overs

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) won the toss and decided to bat first in the 24th match of the Indian Premier League, which is being played at Abu Dhabi. This is the 13th edition of the IPL.

Updated: Oct 10, 2020 18:29 IST

By HT Analytics, HT Analytics

Chasing a target of 165 runs in today's IPL match, Kings XI Punjab's score at the end of 10 overs was 76 runs for the loss of 0 wickets.

11 runs came off the 6th over of the innings bowled by Kamlesh Nagarkoti which was an expensive one. Kings XI Punjab batsmen hit a four.

The 7th over of the innings was bowled by Varun Chakravarthy who had a decent over as 7 runs came off it.

The 8th over of the innings was bowled by Sunil Narine. Kings XI Punjab's batsmen hit a four to ensure 8 runs came off the over.



Varun Chakravarthy bowled the 9th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 5 runs from the over.

Sunil Narine bowled the 10th over of the innings where the Kings XI Punjab batsmen scored 9 runs from the over.

The current run rate at the end of 10 over is 7.6. At the same stage, KKR were 60/2. Kings XI Punjab need 89 of the next 10 overs at the required rate of 8.9.

