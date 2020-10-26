Sections
IPL 2020 - KKR Vs KXIP, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 15 overs

IPL 2020 - KKR Vs KXIP, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 15 overs

The big clash between KXIP and KKR of IPL 2020 is being played at Sharjah. The toss went in favour of Kings XI Punjab (KXIP), who decided to bowl first. Here are the updates from the match.

Updated: Oct 26, 2020, 22:36 IST

By HT Analytics, HT Analytics

(HTPhoto)

Chasing a target of 150 runs in today's IPL match, Kings XI Punjab's score at the end of 15 overs was 113 runs for the loss of 1 wickets.

Sunil Narine bowled the 11th over of the innings where the Kings XI Punjab batsmen scored 9 runs from the over.

10 runs came off the 12th over of the innings bowled by Lockie Ferguson which was an expensive one.

The 13th over of the innings was bowled by Sunil Narine and it was an expensive one as 10 runs came off the over.



Lockie Ferguson bowled the 14th over of the innings where the Kings XI Punjab batsmen scored 8 runs from the over.

9 runs came off the 15th over of the innings bowled by Varun Chakravarthy which was an expensive one.

The current run rate at the end of 15 over is 7.5. At the same stage, KKR were 114/6. Kings XI Punjab need 37 of the next 5 overs at the required rate of 7.4.

