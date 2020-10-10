IPL 2020 - KKR Vs KXIP, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 15 overs

Chasing a target of 165 runs in today's IPL match, Kings XI Punjab's score at the end of 15 overs was 117 runs for the loss of 1 wickets.

The 11th over of the innings was bowled by Kamlesh Nagarkoti and it was an expensive one. Kings XI Punjab's batsmen hit 2 fours to ensure 10 runs came off the over.

The 12th over of the innings was bowled by Varun Chakravarthy. Kings XI Punjab's batsmen hit a four to ensure 8 runs came off the over.

Pat Cummins bowled an expensive 13th over of the innings where the Kings XI Punjab batsmen hit 2 fours scoring 12 runs from the over.

7 runs came off the 14th over of the innings bowled by Nitish Rana.

The 15th over was bowled by Prasidh Krishna which was an decent one as 4 runs came off it along with a wicket.

The current run rate at the end of 15 over is 7.8. At the same stage, KKR were 101/3. Kings XI Punjab need 48 of the next 5 overs at the required rate of 9.6.

