IPL 2020 - KKR Vs KXIP, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 15 overs

The big clash between KXIP and KKR of IPL 2020 is being played at Abu Dhabi. The toss went in favour of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), who decided to bat first. Here are the updates from the match.

Updated: Oct 10, 2020 18:56 IST

By HT Analytics, HT Analytics

Chasing a target of 165 runs in today's IPL match, Kings XI Punjab's score at the end of 15 overs was 117 runs for the loss of 1 wickets.

The 11th over of the innings was bowled by Kamlesh Nagarkoti and it was an expensive one. Kings XI Punjab's batsmen hit 2 fours to ensure 10 runs came off the over.

The 12th over of the innings was bowled by Varun Chakravarthy. Kings XI Punjab's batsmen hit a four to ensure 8 runs came off the over.

Pat Cummins bowled an expensive 13th over of the innings where the Kings XI Punjab batsmen hit 2 fours scoring 12 runs from the over.



7 runs came off the 14th over of the innings bowled by Nitish Rana.

The 15th over was bowled by Prasidh Krishna which was an decent one as 4 runs came off it along with a wicket.

The current run rate at the end of 15 over is 7.8. At the same stage, KKR were 101/3. Kings XI Punjab need 48 of the next 5 overs at the required rate of 9.6.

