IPL 2020 - KKR Vs KXIP, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 5 overs

Chasing a target of 150 runs in today's IPL match, Kings XI Punjab's score at the end of 5 overs was 34 runs without the loss of any wicket. KL Rahul and Mandeep Singh started the chase for Kings XI Punjab and are still on the crease.

5 runs came off the 1st over of the innings bowled by Pat Cummins where he kept things tight.

The 2nd over of the innings was bowled by Prasidh Krishna who kept things tight, conceding just 4 runs.

Pat Cummins bowled the 3rd over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 2 runs from the over.

Prasidh Krishna bowled an expensive 4th over of the innings where 10 runs came from the over.

Pat Cummins bowled an expensive 5th over of the innings where 13 runs came from the over.

The current run rate at the end of 5 over is 6.8. At the same stage, KKR were 33/3. Kings XI Punjab need 116 of the next 15 overs at the required rate of 7.7.

