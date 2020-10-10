Sections
IPL 2020 - KKR Vs KXIP, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score between 16 Over to Over 20

IPL 2020 - KKR Vs KXIP, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score between 16 Over to Over 20

The big clash between KXIP and KKR of IPL 2020 is being played at Abu Dhabi. The toss went in favour of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), who decided to bat first. Here are the updates from the match.

Updated: Oct 10, 2020 19:28 IST

Kolkata Knight Riders have won the 24th match of IPL 2020 by 2 runs, Kings XI Punjab were restricted for a total of 162 runs for 5 wickets in their quota of 20 overs. KL Rahul was the highest scorer with 74 runs. The highest partnership of the innings was between KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal who contributed 115 runs to the innings.

The 16th over of the innings was bowled by Kamlesh Nagarkoti and it was an expensive one. Kings XI Punjab's batsmen hit a six and 2 fours to ensure 19 runs came off the over.

The 17th over of the innings was bowled by Varun Chakravarthy. Kings XI Punjab's batsmen hit a four to ensure 7 runs came off the over.

2 runs and a wicket came off the 18th over of the innings bowled by Sunil Narine where he kept things tight.



6 runs and 2 wickets came off the 19th over of the innings bowled by Prasidh Krishna where he kept things tight.

11 runs and a wicket came off the 20th over of the innings bowled by Sunil Narine where he kept things tight.

That brings us to the end of the match. KKR will now face RCB at Sharjah whereas Kings XI Punjab will meet RCB in their respective next matches.

