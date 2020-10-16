IPL 2020 - KKR Vs MI, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 10 overs

At the end of 10 overs of the 32nd match of IPL 2020, KKR's total is 57/4. In the last 5 overs, Kolkata Knight Riders managed to score 29 runs for the loss of 3 wickets.

The 6th over was bowled by Nathan Coulter-Nile which was a decent one as 5 runs came off it along with a wicket.

7 runs came off the 7th over of the innings bowled by Krunal Pandya. KKR batsmen hit a four.

Rahul Chahar bowled the 8th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 3 runs from the over along with 2 wickets.

The 9th over of the innings was bowled by Krunal Pandya. KKR's batsmen hit a six to ensure 8 runs came off the over.

The 10th over of the innings was bowled by Rahul Chahar who kept things tight, conceding just 6 runs.

The run rate at the end of 10th over is 5.7. The projected score at this rate at the end of the innings is 114 runs.

