IPL 2020 - KKR Vs MI, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 10 overs

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) won the toss and decided to bat first in the 32nd match of the Indian Premier League, which is being played at Abu Dhabi. This is the 13th edition of the IPL.

Updated: Oct 16, 2020, 20:25 IST

By HT Analytics, HT Analytics

At the end of 10 overs of the 32nd match of IPL 2020, KKR's total is 57/4. In the last 5 overs, Kolkata Knight Riders managed to score 29 runs for the loss of 3 wickets.

The 6th over was bowled by Nathan Coulter-Nile which was a decent one as 5 runs came off it along with a wicket.

7 runs came off the 7th over of the innings bowled by Krunal Pandya. KKR batsmen hit a four.

Rahul Chahar bowled the 8th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 3 runs from the over along with 2 wickets.



The 9th over of the innings was bowled by Krunal Pandya. KKR's batsmen hit a six to ensure 8 runs came off the over.

The 10th over of the innings was bowled by Rahul Chahar who kept things tight, conceding just 6 runs.

The run rate at the end of 10th over is 5.7. The projected score at this rate at the end of the innings is 114 runs.

