IPL 2020 - KKR Vs MI, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 15 overs

The big clash between MI and KKR of IPL 2020 is being played at Abu Dhabi. The toss went in favour of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), who decided to bat first. Here are the updates from the match.

Updated: Oct 16, 2020, 20:51 IST

By HT Analytics, HT Analytics

At the end of 15 overs of the 32nd match of IPL 2020, KKR's total is 95/5. In the last 5 overs, Kolkata Knight Riders managed to score 38 runs for the loss of 1 wicket.

The 11th over was bowled by Jasprit Bumrah which was a decent one as 6 runs came off it along with a wicket.

3 runs came off the 12th over of the innings bowled by Rahul Chahar where he kept things tight.

Nathan Coulter-Nile bowled an expensive 13th over of the innings where the KKR batsmen hit a six and 2 fours scoring 16 runs from the over.



7 runs came off the 14th over of the innings bowled by Rahul Chahar.

Krunal Pandya bowled the 15th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 6 runs from the over.

The run rate at the end of 15th over is 6.3. The projected score at this rate at the end of the innings is 126 runs.

