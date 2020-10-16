IPL 2020 - KKR Vs MI, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 15 overs

At the end of 15 overs of the 32nd match of IPL 2020, KKR's total is 95/5. In the last 5 overs, Kolkata Knight Riders managed to score 38 runs for the loss of 1 wicket.

6 runs and a wicket came off the 11th over of the innings bowled by Jasprit Bumrah where he kept things tight.

Rahul Chahar bowled the 12th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 3 runs from the over.

16 runs came off the 13th over of the innings bowled by Nathan Coulter-Nile which was an expensive one. KKR batsmen hit a six and 2 fours.

Rahul Chahar bowled the 14th over of the innings where the KKR batsmen scored 7 runs from the over.

Krunal Pandya bowled the 15th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 6 runs from the over.

The run rate at the end of 15th over is 6.3. The projected score at this rate at the end of the innings is 126 runs.

