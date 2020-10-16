Sections
IPL 2020 - KKR Vs MI, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score after 5 overs

The 32nd match of the Indian Premier League is underway at Abu Dhabi. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) won the toss and decided to bat first. This is the 13th edition of the IPL, which is being played in the UAE due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Updated: Oct 16, 2020, 20:19 IST

Kolkata Knight Riders have scored 28 runs for the loss of 1 wicket at the end of the first five overs.

3 runs came off the 1st over of the innings bowled by Trent Boult where he kept things tight.

Nathan Coulter-Nile bowled an expensive 2nd over of the innings where the KKR batsmen hit a four scoring 9 runs from the over.

Trent Boult bowled the 3rd over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 6 runs from the over along with a wicket.



Jasprit Bumrah bowled the 4th over of the innings where the KKR batsmen hit a four scoring 7 runs from the over.

Krunal Pandya bowled the 5th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 3 runs from the over.

The run rate at the end of 5th over is 5.6. The projected score at this rate at the end of the innings is 112 runs.

