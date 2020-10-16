IPL 2020 - KKR Vs MI, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score between 16 Over to Over 20

At the end of the first innings of the 32nd match of IPL 2020, Kolkata Knight Riders has managed to get to a total of 148 runs for the loss of 5 wickets. In the last five overs, Kolkata Knight Riders managed to score 53 runs without losing any wicket. Pat Cummins was the highest scorer with 53 runs. The highest partnership of the innings was between Eoin Morgan and Pat Cummins who contributed 87 runs to the innings.

Jasprit Bumrah bowled the 16th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 4 runs from the over.

9 runs came off the 17th over of the innings bowled by Trent Boult which was an expensive one. KKR batsmen hit 2 fours.

Jasprit Bumrah bowled the 18th over of the innings and kept things tight, conceding just 5 runs from the over.

The 19th over of the innings was bowled by Trent Boult and it was an expensive one. KKR batsmen hit a six and a four to ensure 14 runs came off the over.

Nathan Coulter-Nile bowled an expensive 20th over of the innings where the KKR batsmen hit 2 sixes and a four scoring 21 runs from the over.

Mumbai Indians will have to chase down the target of 149 at 7.5 runs per over.

Follow live score and updates from IPL