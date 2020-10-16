IPL 2020 - KKR Vs MI, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 10 overs
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) won the toss and decided to bat first in the 32nd match of the Indian Premier League, which is being played at Abu Dhabi. This is the 13th edition of the IPL.
Chasing a target of 149 runs in today's IPL match, Mumbai Indians's score at the end of 10 overs was 90 runs for the loss of 0 wickets.
7 runs came off the 10th over of the innings bowled by Varun Chakravarthy.
The 6th over of the innings was bowled by Andre Russell who kept things tight, conceding just 3 runs.
The 7th over of the innings was bowled by Prasidh Krishna and it was an expensive one as 16 runs came off the over.
4 runs came off the 8th over of the innings bowled by Varun Chakravarthy where he kept things tight.
12 runs came off the 9th over of the innings bowled by Andre Russell which was an expensive one.
The current run rate at the end of 10 over is 9.0. At the same stage, KKR were 57/4. Mumbai Indians need 59 of the next 10 overs at the required rate of 5.9.
