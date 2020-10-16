Sections
IPL 2020 - KKR Vs MI, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 15 overs

The big clash between MI and KKR of IPL 2020 is being played at Abu Dhabi. The toss went in favour of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), who decided to bat first. Here are the updates from the match.

Updated: Oct 16, 2020, 22:44 IST

By HT Analytics, HT Analytics

Chasing a target of 149 runs in today's IPL match, Mumbai Indians's score at the end of 15 overs was 126 runs for the loss of 2 wickets.

Shivam Mavi bowled the 11th over of the innings where the Mumbai Indians batsmen scored 4 runs from the over.

The 12th over of the innings was bowled by Varun Chakravarthy and it was an expensive one as9 runs came off the over.

Shivam Mavi bowled an expensive 13th over of the innings where 7 runs came from the over.



3 runs and a wicket came off the 14th over of the innings bowled by Varun Chakravarthy where he kept things tight.

The 15th over of the innings was bowled by Shivam Mavi and it was an expensive one as 13 runs came off the over.

The current run rate at the end of 15 over is 8.4. At the same stage, KKR were 95/5. Mumbai Indians need 23 of the next 5 overs at the required rate of 4.6.

Follow live score and updates from IPL

