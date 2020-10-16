IPL 2020 - KKR Vs MI, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 15 overs

Chasing a target of 149 runs in today's IPL match, Mumbai Indians's score at the end of 15 overs was 126 runs for the loss of 2 wickets.

Shivam Mavi bowled the 11th over of the innings where the Mumbai Indians batsmen scored 4 runs from the over.

The 12th over of the innings was bowled by Varun Chakravarthy and it was an expensive one as9 runs came off the over.

Shivam Mavi bowled an expensive 13th over of the innings where 7 runs came from the over.

3 runs and a wicket came off the 14th over of the innings bowled by Varun Chakravarthy where he kept things tight.

The 15th over of the innings was bowled by Shivam Mavi and it was an expensive one as 13 runs came off the over.

The current run rate at the end of 15 over is 8.4. At the same stage, KKR were 95/5. Mumbai Indians need 23 of the next 5 overs at the required rate of 4.6.

