IPL 2020, KKR vs MI: Hardik Pandya suffers bizarre hit wicket dismissal, gets trolled on social media - WATCH

After facing defeat in their opening match of IPL 2020 against Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians made a roaring comeback in their second game as they easily dispatched Kolkata Knight Riders at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. MI scored 195 runs while batting first with Rohit Sharma hitting 80 runs and Suryakumar Yadav hitting a quickfire 45. It looked like MI could breach the 200-run mark with Rohit and Hardik in the middle and the score reading more than 170 in 17 overs.

Rohit departed in the 18th over and Pandya (18 off 13 balls) followed suit in the next over. But his dismissal on the bowling of Andre Russell became a talking point for the fans. Pandya tried to leave the delivery but did not realise how deep he was standing in the crease. While he was trying to leave the delivery, Hardik clipped the bails with his bat and had to walk to the pavilion due to his error of judgement.

Pandya was then trolled on Twitter for his lapse in judgement. Here are some of the reactions:-

The night belonged to Rohit, the great white-ball exponent, whose knock was laced with six sixes.

Then the Jasprit Bumrah-led Mumbai attack did most things right to restrict KKR to 146 for nine and end their winless streak in the UAE.

KKR were never on course for a comfortable chase as they lost openers Shubhman Gill (7) and Sunil Narine (9) cheaply to be in a spot of bother at 25 for two.

One-down skipper Dinesh Karthik (30 off 23) and Nitish Rana (24 off 18) tried to up the ante but they were still playing the catch-up game with 125 runs needed from the last 10 overs.

Kolkata were dealt a double blow in quick succession – first Karthik was trapped by Rahul Chahar (2/26) in front of the wicket and then Hardik Pandya grabbed a running catch on the fence to send back Rana.

Bumrah (2/32) in the 16th over sealed the game for Mumbai as he removed Andre Russell (11), who was bowled and then forced Eoin Morgan (20) to edge to the wicket-keeper.

Pat Cummins (33 off 12) launched into Bumrah with four sixes in a very expensive 18th over, but it was too late for Kolkata, who failed to put up a contest. Bumrah went for 27 runs.

Kieron Pollard (1/21), Trent Boult (2/30), James Pattison (2/25 ) played their roles to perfection.