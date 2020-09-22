IPL 2020, KKR vs MI: ‘He is trying very hard to find rhythm’ - Trent Boult on Jasprit Bumrah’s form

India star pacer Jasprit Bumrah did not got off to the best of starts in the Indian Premier League in the UAE. In the opening game of the season, Bumrah conceded 43 runs in his four runs and managed to get only one wicket. Mumbai lost the match by five wickets as CSK chased down the total of 163 easily to pick up first win of the season.

The defending champions will now take on Dinesh Karthik-led Kolkata Knight Riders on Wednesday, and questions remain if Bumrah will be able to return to his best in the match. Speaking on Bumrah’s form, left-arm seamer Trent Boult said that the India pacer has been trying hard to find his rhythm.

“He (Bumrah) is a world class bowler, he is trying very hard over the last couple of days to find rhythm. I am 100 per cent sure he will be on the mark in the coming games,” Boult was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

“He is a big player for us and a very important bowler and I am sure he will bounce back very nicely,” the Kiwi speedster further added.

Speaking on partnership with Bumrah for MI, Boult said that it is a good opportunity for him to learn. “Yes the opportunity to bowl with Bumrah and the other guys in the bowling attack is very exciting and a good opportunity to learn.

“And yes Bumrah is a guy, who is very experienced and he has got some amazing skills and I’m really looking forward to hopefully having some success with him,” he said.

The 31-year-old left-arm pacer, who returned with figures of 1/23 against CSK, was satisfied with his own effort, even though MI failed to defend 163-run target.

“I think from my point of view personally, coming off from a big winter in New Zealand with lockdowns and isolations, I haven’t played cricket in probably six months, so I was pretty happy with the way I came out. Conditions are a lot different to what I face back home, with the heat and humidity here.”

He, however, said there were a couple of areas in terms of accuracy and execution which the team needs to tighten up in the coming games. “But we were a couple of (few) runs short in terms of our total to defend. We need to tighten up a couple of small areas with accuracy and execution and that’s what we will look to do in the next couple of games,” he signed off.

(With PTI inputs)