Shubman Gill is one of the young rising talents among the Kolkata Knight Riders ranks. The right-handed batsman, who made a name for himself in the U-19 World Cup 2018, played some memorable innings last year in the IPL, and is now expected to play a huge role in KKR’s campaign this year. Cricketing pundits across the world have pegged Gill to be the next big superstar from India, and the youngster certainly has a lot of pressure on himself to justify the tag. (IPL 2020 Full Coverage)

Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Dinesh Karthik is optimistic that Gill will exceed all expectations in the current IPL edition. Karthik’s remarks comes just a day before KKR’s opening game of the ongoing season of IPL against Mumbai Indians.

“Shubman is a quality player. There is a lot of expectation from him around the world, I’m sure he will exceed all expectations and I’m really confident about that,” Karthik said in a virtual interaction ahead of clash against Mumbai Indians.

Gill got limited opportunity to showcase his skills in the last edition as his batting position was constantly fiddled but this time KKR coach Brendon McCullum has already given the opener’s slot to the 21-year-old.

Karthik further announced that it will be West Indies off-spinner Sunil Narine who will be opening the batting alongside Gill for KKR. The KKR skipper believes it is a perfect combination. “No complicated batting by Sunil Narine makes it easy for us. It’s a very unique opening pair,” he said.

“One of the tough points for KKR at this point of time is picking the right XI. A lot of guys have put their hands up and are ready for selection. It’s going to be an interesting one and a tough one but that’s a good sign,” Karthik added.

“We are in a good space. One of our strengths is the variety we have in our pace department. All four Indian pacers are shaping up really well. It’s going to be a hard decision to make who’s going to start the tournament,” he signed off.

(With inputs from PTI)