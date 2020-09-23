IPL 2020, KKR vs MI: ‘KKR have one of the best kids of all time’ - Dean Jones’ high praise for youngster

Former Australian batsman Dean Jones praised Kolkata Knight Riders youngster Shubman Gill while analysing KKR’s chances of beating Mumbai Indians in their inaugural game of Indian Premier League 2020. KKR will take on the defending champions Mumbai Indians at Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, and Jones thinks that the addition of Eoin Morgan alongside Dinesh Karthik and Gill will definitely boost KKR’s chances this year.

“Morgan is a phenomenal player; his numbers are brilliant. It’s good to have him at KKR. KKR has one of the best kids of all time in this with Shubhman Gill an outstanding player and Morgan can hit fours and sixes to spin around the park,” Jones said on Star Sports show Game Plan.

“He has got the World Cup and understands big moment and having Eoin is massive and they needed that leadership to help Dinesh Karthik at the top because of the conflict between Karthik and Russell,” he added.

Jones also added that KKR coach Brendon McCullum who was an aggressive player during his time, will have a huge task of balancing the aggressiveness with discipline.

“He (McCullum) is going to be nervous. TKR has been amazing and unbeaten at CPL but most players coach the same way they play, and Brendon just goes after and smash every ball and he might coach this team in the same way and might work for them,” Jones said.

“But history shows, with Gautam Gambhir, he led the team that was structured and disciplined and everybody knew what their role is so we need to see how he goes, like just go and hit every ball, sometimes it works but most of the time it doesn’t but when you are giving freedom you need to have discipline and you don’t want freedom without discipline because it brings chaos,” he added.

KKR finished fifth in 2019 IPL and now they would be looking to go all the way.