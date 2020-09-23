IPL 2020 Live Score KKR vs MI: Can Dinesh Karthik’s KKR surpass Rohit Sharma’s MI challenge?

Kolkata Knight Riders are two-time champions and are vying to go for their third title this year. Mumbai Indians have won four titles so far, and are looking to become only the five-time champions. This contest always see much of Bollywood flair, especially with KKR being Shah Rukh Khan’s cricketing home, and Mumbai being SRK’s actual home.

IPL 2020, KKR vs MI Predicted XI: We hope you have all your fantasy teams sorted out because this is a contest that will see plenty of interesting player battles. Here is our pick for probable playing XI for both teams today:

IPL 2020, MI vs KKR Live Score: The defending champions Mumbai Indians did not have the best of starts to the campaign this year, losing to Chennai Super Kings in the season opener. Rohit Sharma-led MI, now, face a difficult task ahead of them, going up against Dinesh Karthik-led KKR in their second game of the season. Both the teams have their fair share of talents who are match winners on their own day, and this could be one belter of a contest. Stay tuned for what could be a highly contested match between MI vs KKR.

Can you guess what are the two captains from KKR and MI - Dinesh Karthik and Rohit Sharma talking about here in this photo?

17:47 hrs IST

Can KKR beat MI? Dean Jones has this to say

Former Australia cricketer Dean Jones believes that KKR have a really good squad but coach Brendon McCullum will have to balance his aggressiveness with discipline to give KKR a good chance.

“He (McCullum) is going to be nervous. TKR has been amazing and unbeaten at CPL but most players coach the same way they play, and Brendon just goes after and smash every ball and he might coach this team in the same way and might work for them,” Jones said on Star Sports’ Game Play.

“But history shows, with Gautam Gambhir, he led the team that was structured and disciplined and everybody knew what their role is so we need to see how he goes, like just go and hit every ball, sometimes it works but most of the time it doesn’t but when you are giving freedom you need to have discipline and you don’t want freedom without discipline because it brings chaos,” he added. READ MORE