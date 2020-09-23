IPL 2020, KKR vs MI: Rohit Sharma 90 runs away from joining Virat Kohli, Suresh Raina in prestigious list

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma is one big innings away from joining Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli and veteran Chennai Super Kings batsman Suresh Raina in the list of players with 5000 or more runs in Indian Premier League. When MI take on Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL on Wednesday, Rohit needs to score 90 runs to become only the third member of the elite 5000-club in the IPL.

Rohit is currently placed at the third position in the list of highest run-scorers in IPL with 4,910 runs. Raina and Kohli are the only two players to cross the 5,000 mark in IPL. While Kohli has scored 5426 runs in 178 matches at an average of 37.68, Raina has scored 5368 runs in 193 games at an average of 33.34.

Rohit can also become only the fourth player to hit 200 sixes in IPL. He needs to hit six more sixes to reach the mark. If he does so, he will join Chris Gayle (326), AB de Villiers (214), and MS Dhoni (209) in the list.

Rohit can also surpass AB de Villiers’ record of most catches in IPL by an outfielder. The MI captain has taken 83 catches so far, while AB de Villiers has taken 84 and is currently in the second position in the list of outfielders with most catches in IPL. CSK’s Raina, with 102 catches tops the list.